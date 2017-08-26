Girls Trip Star Tiffany Haddish Talks Being Homeless in L.A. in New Standup Show

After her scene-stealing performance in Girls Trip, breakout star Tiffany Haddish has no plans to slow down.

In addition to teaming up with Tracy Morgan for TBS’s new Fall series The Last O.G., the actress and comedian’s first comedy album “She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!” is in stores today. She also performed the same material live for a Showtime special that aired last Friday.

During the show, Haddish, 37, joked about her pre-fame struggles with poverty. As a child, she was placed in foster care while her mom fought mental illness and later ended up living in her car. It was when a social worker pushed her to attend a comedy camp, that she discovered her passion for performing.

In the clip above, the comedian jokes about how things came “full circle” for her when she was invited to a fancy Super Bowl party by the director of a comedy club. Driving up to the party, Haddish realized the house was situated not far from where she used to live in her car.

“Yes I did, in that car right there,” she told the party’s host.

That’s when the comedy director finally recognized her. “Oh s***, that was you? I used to call the police every morning at 6:45 to get that piece of shit out of here,” he said.

Haddish joked that she appreciated having the makeshift alarm clock, saying, “Thank you, thank you for waking me up everyday, I appreciate that.”

The rising star previously told PEOPLE that she’s been ready for her breakout moment for quite sometime. “It’s what I’ve been working for for 19 years now,” she said. “Just really been putting in all this work and the fruits of my labor are really starting to show.”