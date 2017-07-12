Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Hits on Guys in Exclusive New Girls Trip Clip

Jada Pinkett Smith is having trouble finding her inner “goddess” in her latest film.

In Girls Trip, the actress plays a mom who needs a little help getting in touch with her wild side — and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the upcoming film.

The teaser opens with Lisa (Pinkett Smith) and her three friends as they get in a party mood while on a trip to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans — but not everyone is ready to let loose.

“Wait, but before we drink, we should get hydrated,” Pinkett Smith’s character says lamely when the girls get to the party, asking, “Where is the water?”

Sasha (played by Queen Latifah) interjects, trying to steer her friend back into her old party-girl zone. “Okay, this weekend we gonna need a little less ‘Mom Lisa’ and a little more ‘Freaknic Lisa,’ ” she nudges.

Lisa tries to take the advice, and goes out into the crowd to mingle with some of the men at the fest — but she doesn’t quite “slay” as Sasha beckoned her to do. Instead, she ends up asking some really awkward questions, making her friends wonder whether she’s really ready to let go and enjoy herself.

The film, also starring Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, follows the four women as they attempt to rekindle sisterhood and rediscover their womanhood while on a trip together.

“I was super excited to work with Regina Hall because I hadn’t had an opportunity to work with her,” Pinkett Smith tells PEOPLE in an interview alongside Queen Latifah. The actress says she was also excited to work with Haddish, whom, she says, “I’ve grown to love and adore.”

While her character might have trouble opening up, Pinkett Smith says that “having an opportunity to see women cut loose” was something that drew her to the script.

Girls Trip opens on July 21.