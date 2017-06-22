27 Super-Revealing Celeb Memoirs to Read Right Now
Movies
The Stars of Ghostbusters, Then & Now
In the wake of young star Henry Deutschendorf’s passing, we’re checking in with the rest of the talented cast
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 9
DAN AYKROYD
One of the film's writers, the talented funnyman — then a newly minted SNL alum — starred as parapsychologists Dr. Raymond Stantz. Since then, the 64-year-old has racked up more than 100 writing and acting credits (My Girl, Coneheads and Soul Man among them), most recently for writing and appearing in the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters reboot. He's been married to wife Donna Dixon, with whom he has three daughters, since 1983.
2 of 9
BILL MURRAY
Murray already had some big hits — Caddyshack, Tootsie and SNL — under his belt when Ghostbusters debuted. But the actor, who played Dr. Peter Venkman, has gone on to star in dozens … and dozens … and dozens more, earning a Golden Globe for Lost in Translation and an Emmy for Olive Kitteridge. Known almost as much for his antics as his acting these days, the 66-year-old is twice divorced and has six sons.
3 of 9
HAROLD RAMIS
Off-screen, the man who played Dr. Egon Spengler actually had more writing than acting credits — Ghostbusters, Animal House and Caddyshack among them (he and Murray collaborated frequently). A Chicago native and product of the Second City improv troupe — just like Murray as well — he sadly passed away from vasculitis at age 69 in 2014, leaving behind a wife and three children.
4 of 9
ERNIE HUDSON
Though he'd been acting since 1976, his role as Winston Zeddmore in Ghostbusters was Hudson's big break. He scored dozens more roles in both movies and TV before landing on the HBO series Oz and a slew of late '90s movies including The Basketball Diaries, Congo and Miss Congeniality. Like his former costars, the 71-year-old made a cameo in the 2016 Ghostbusters film. He's been married to his second wife since 1985, and has four children.
5 of 9
ANNIE POTTS
Potts was a Golden Globe nominee when she joined the cast as secretary Janine Melnitz. From there she found success on the CBS sitcom Designing Women, and later the Toy Story films and TV series like Joan of Arcadia, Two and a Half Men, Dangerous Minds and Boston Legal. Married four times, the 64-year-old is mom to three sons.
6 of 9
SIGOURNEY WEAVER
Since her turn as ghost-plagued Dana Barrett in Ghostbusters, Weaver has continued to demonstrate versatile action, comedic and dramatic chops, with critically lauded performances in the Alien films, Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl. The 67-year-old parodied her own sci-fi queen image in the cult comedy Galaxy Quest and won a Saturn Award for Avatar in 2009. She, too, made a cameo in the 2016 Ghostbusters, and has been married to husband Jim Simpson, with whom she has one child, since 1984.
7 of 9
RICK MORANIS
Moranis worked on Second City TV before portraying Ghostbuster wannabe Louis Tully. After his run in the series, he starred in films like Little Shop of Horrors, The Flinstones and perhaps most notably, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Following the death of his wife, he retreated from the spotlight a bit to raise the couple's two children; lately, the 64-year-old has done mostly voiceover work, though told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that he'd step back in front of the camera for the right role.
8 of 9
WILLIAM ATHERTON
One of the film's human bad guys, EPA agent Walter Peck, Atherton got his start in Steven Spielberg's The Sugarland Express, and went on to play villains in other blockbusters, including Die Hard. Other credits include The Pelican Brief, Desperate Housewives, Lost and Monk. The 69-year-old has been married to wife Bobbi Goldin since 1980.
9 of 9
DAVID MARGULIES
With more than 80 credits to his name, Margulies — who played the mayor in the Ghostbusters films — was also known for his work in The Sopranos and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, as well as roles on and Off-Broadway. The divorced father of one sadly died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 78.
See Also
More
27 Super-Revealing Celeb Memoirs to Read Right Now
More
The Beguiled’s Sofia Coppola Talks ‘Sisterly’ Bond with Kirsten Dunst and Flipping the Script on the Classic
Hot Sauce, Check! Robert Downey Jr. Shares Snap of Massive Superhero Feast on Avengers: Infinity War Set
Colin Farrell Talks Working With Director Sofia Coppola on The Beguiled
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ex Chris Martin Reunite on a Yacht in Cannes
Alicia Silverstone Says Clueless Almost Didn't Happen Because Studio Thought It Wouldn't 'Sell Tickets'