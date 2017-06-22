The Stars of Ghostbusters, Then & Now

RICK MORANIS

Moranis worked on Second City TV before portraying Ghostbuster wannabe Louis Tully. After his run in the series, he starred in films like Little Shop of Horrors, The Flinstones and perhaps most notably, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Following the death of his wife, he retreated from the spotlight a bit to raise the couple's two children; lately, the 64-year-old has done mostly voiceover work, though told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that he'd step back in front of the camera for the right role.