All the Freaky Get Out Easter Eggs & Clues You Might Have Missed

THE CAMERA WILL SET YOU FREE

Logan is briefly overpowered by Andre, the true owner of his body, after Chris's camera flash goes off during the Armitage party. As The Atlantic writer Lenika Cruz explains, we can't ignore the significance of a camera empowering Andre in a time when camera phones have emerged as a defense against the brutalization of black bodies. Peele spoke about how the Black Lives Matter movement informed his work with the New York Times. "I was making the movie in that period when Trayvon [Martin] was [killed]. What originally started as a movie to combat the lie that America had become post-racial became a movie where the cat is out of bag, and now we’re having this conversation," he said.