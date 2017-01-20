German Shepherd from A Dog's Purpose Appears Happy and Unharmed Days After Controversial Video Release

The filmmakers behind A Dog’s Purpose have released recent photos and videos of the German Shepherd Hercules to prove he was not harmed in the making of the film, days after a controversial video surfaced from the set of the animal film.

In the clips dated Jan.19, Hercules is seen running around an open field and chasing a ball. The dog appears to be in good spirits and wags his tail while playing.

After running around, he keeps his ball close as he sits on the grass.

Once inside, he is seen resting comfortably in a doggie bed.

The photos and videos come after it was announced that the weekend premiere of the film has been canceled.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures said they did not “want anything to overshadow this film that celebrates the relationship between animals and humans.”

“Because Amblin’s review into the edited video released yesterday is still ongoing, distributor Universal Pictures has decided it is in the best interest of A Dog’s Purpose to cancel this weekend’s premiere and press junket,” the statement read.

In the controversial video released on Wednesday, the German Shepherd, which was one of at least five dogs used in production, is seen clawing at a pool’s edge and trying to run away as a trainer attempts to force the dog into rushing water. The site reports that the scene was shot for the movie in Winnipeg, Canada, in November 2015.

Based on the book by W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog’s Purpose tells the soulful story of one dog’s journey to find the meaning of his own life through the lives of the humans he touches along the way.

The film is slated for a Jan. 27 release.