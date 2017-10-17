He was taken to the hospital nearly a week ago after his motorcycle was run off the road by a car in Los Angeles. But on Monday, Gerard Butler was in good spirits as he walked the red carpet premiere for his new disaster thriller, Geostorm.

The 47-year-old actor looked strong as he posed for photographers at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood wearing a dark green-tinted suit, light gray shirt and slim green tie.

Butler opened up about the “pretty painful” crash to reporters there, telling Entertainment Tonight it gave him “five fractures in [his] right foot alone” and “a bunch of stupid stuff” like “a torn meniscus.”

“I’ll be fine,” Butler assured ET, adding that it’s actually changed his outlook on life. “[It] made me really appreciate how precious life is because I could have landed any number of ways that would have taken me out,” he said.

Butler was driving his bike when “this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-turn and went right in front of me.”

“I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed,” Butler said. “It hurt a bit.”

Bystanders rushed over to help the 300 star, surprised to learn they had just seen an action star injured in a serious crash.

“A lot of them watched that happen and they’re like, ‘That was you?!’ ” Butler said. “So I’m sitting down and my feet are killing me and my shoes are ripped and [one guy asks], ‘So, how’s it all goin’?’ And I [tried to say], ‘Well I’m supposed to be doing an action movie in about three weeks.’ ”

A rep for Butler says the incident occurred over a week ago and the actor is doing “fine.”

Of course, they shouldn’t be so surprised. After all, this isn’t the first time the actor has found himself in harm’s way.

In 2011, Butler was rescued after a surfing accident in Northern California. The actor was pulled underwater and dragged over a rocky reef in 2011 by a large set of waves while he was filming the surfing movie Chasing Mavericks.

He was taken to a local hospital in a daze then but was not seriously injured.

Geostorm crashes into theaters Friday.