Gerard Butler Reportedly Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident in Los Angeles

Gerard Butler is reportedly in recovery after he was injured in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Geostorm actor crashed the bike after being run off the road by a car, TMZ reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor cuts and bruises, but suffered no broken bones.

A rep for Butler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

This isn’t the first time the actor has found himself in harm’s way.

In 2011, Butler was rescued after a surfing accident in Northern California. The actor was pulled underwater and dragged over a rocky reef in 2011 by a large set of waves while he was filming the surfing movie Of Men and Mavericks.

He was taken to a local hospital in a daze then but was not seriously injured.

The reported motorcycle accident comes just days before the Oct. 20 release of Geostorm, his new sci-fi thriller costarring Abbie Cornish. The actor was in New York City last week to promote the new film.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Butler revealed that he’s a fan of risky behavior, and even injected himself with bee venom — twice!

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” Butler said, noting that he met with his nutritionist after experiencing some painful inflammation. “He goes, ‘check this out! This is probably about 2.3 bee stings.’ And he gives me a shot in the arm.”

Butler said he felt fine after the initial injection — “So he gives me another ten! Basically 23 bee stings.”

He said he began to have the “worst” allergic reaction, with swollen arms and chest pains.

All turned out well, though Butler noted that he could have died.