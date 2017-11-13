Georgina Chapman Steps Out in England a Month After Leaving Husband Harvey Weinstein

Georgina Chapman was spotted for the first time since separating from her husband Harvey Weinstein in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against the producer.

The British fashion designer stepped out in England on Friday dressed in all black with a long coat, ankle length pants and loose sweater. She also kept clear of jewelry and wasn’t wearing her wedding ring after separating from Weinstein shortly after the first wave of accusations surfaced.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Chapman is laying low as the scandal continues.

“Georgina’s plan is to keep staying low-key,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is focused on her children and her business. She doesn’t have any plans for public appearances.”

And while Chapman, 41, and Weinstein, 65, have been in contact to discuss their two children, the source said there is no hope of reconciliation between the two.

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.” She has since met with divorce lawyers.

“She is still shocked about all the women coming forward,” says the source. “She feels terrible. She is disgusted with Harvey and very angry.”

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”