Georgina Chapman ‘Will Never Take’ Harvey Weinstein Back But Is Still in Contact, Says Source

Since announcing her plans to leave Harvey Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct, Georgina Chapman has largely stayed out of the spotlight — and she wants to keep it that way.

“Georgina’s plan is to keep staying low-key,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is focused on her children and her business. She doesn’t have any plans for public appearances.”

And while Chapman, 41, and Weinstein, 65, have been in contact to discuss their two children, the source says there is no hope of reconciliation between the two.

“She will never take him back,” says the source.

Weinstein helped fund the launch of Chapman’s fashion label Marchesa in 2004, using his clout as a producer to compel actresses in his movies to wear her designs. But with Weinstein embroiled in scandal, Chapman is figuring out next steps for the brand.

“She hopes her business can be saved,” says the source.

RELATED: What Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Georgina Chapman Really Knew & What’s Next For Fashion Label Marchesa

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.” She has since met with divorce lawyers.

“She is still shocked about all the women coming forward,” says the source. “She feels terrible. She is disgusted with Harvey and very angry.”

Weinstein checked into a luxury resort in Arizona in October, shortly after the scandal broke. “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”