Georgina Chapman Seen Leaving the N.Y.C. House She Used to Share with Harvey Weinstein

Georgina Chapman was spotted outside the family home she used to share with Harvey Weinstein and their two kids on Tuesday.

The fashion designer, 41, was seen leaving the West Village townhouse a week after Page Six reported that the disgraced movie mogul, 65, had sold the property for $25.6 million to an anonymous buyer. The producer bought the home in 2006 for $14.5 million, according to the outlet.

Chapman, who has been keeping a low profile since the Weinstein scandal, stepped out in a leopard print coat outside the townhouse. The designer most recently canceled the Marchesa New York Fashion Week show with a spokesperson telling PEOPLE the brand planned to release their Fall 2018 collection in “an updated format.”

Georgina Chapman Splash News

Georgina Chapman

Since news of Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault allegations broke in September, the brand has held a bridal collection presentation and released a pre-fall 2018 line lookbook.

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein after 11 years of marriage in light of his sexual misconduct allegations. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Weinstein will pay out an estimated $15 to 20 million to the designer per their divorce agreement. Chapman and Weinstein have not filed in court, despite reaching a settlement.

The pair married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

The producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”