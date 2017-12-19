Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein Prenup Revealed: She Could Get Nearly $12 Million in Divorce

Georgina Chapman won’t be leaving her marriage to Harvey Weinstein empty-handed.

The fashion designer could walk away with nearly $12 million thanks to the former couple’s prenuptial agreement, a source confirms to PEOPLE. TMZ was the first outlet to report on the news.

According to the prenup, Chapman was set to receive $300,000 annually in spousal support for their first nine years of marriage. After 10 years, that number jumped to $400,000.

Though Chapman and Weinstein announced their separation in October, Dec. 15 marked their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The prenuptial agreement also covered their marital assets, with Chapman receiving $250,000 annually for the first five years, and $700,000 per every additional year. For a housing allowance, she will get $25,000 per month of marriage.

BEI/Shutterstock

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.” She has since met with divorce lawyers.

“She doesn’t want to be married to Harvey,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wants a divorce. It’s just not anything that she is rushing.”

There’s no indication that Chapman has yet filed for divorce.

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

The disgraced movie mogul checked into a luxury resort in Arizona in October, shortly after the scandal broke. “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Gisela Schober/Getty

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”