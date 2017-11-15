Georgina Chapman ‘Wants a Divorce’ a Month After Dumping Harvey Weinstein: Source

Georgina Chapman is focusing on building a new life for herself after announcing her plans to leave Harvey Weinstein.

“Georgina is doing okay,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She continues to focus on her family and work.”

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.” She has since met with divorce lawyers.

“She doesn’t want to be married to Harvey,” says the source. “She wants a divorce. It’s just not anything that she is rushing.”

For now, the Marchesa fashion designer is moving forward by staying focused on what’s most important — her family and her business.

“She is a great mom and very protective her kids,” adds the source. “She wants to stay low-key. She has no plans to do any kind of interview. That’s not her style. She is very private.”

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

The disgraced movie mogul checked into a luxury resort in Arizona in October, shortly after the scandal broke. “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”