Georgina Chapman isn’t walking away from her marriage with Harvey Weinstein empty-handed.

The disgraced movie mogul will pay the fashion designer a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 to 20 million, a source tells PEOPLE.

Chapman will also get primary custody of their two children, ages 7 and 4, but she and Weinstein are still working out the details of the division of their marital assets.

While a settlement has been reached, Chapman, 41, and Weinstein, 65, have not filed in court.

Page Six was the first to report news of the agreement.

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.” She has since met with divorce lawyers.

“She doesn’t want to be married to Harvey,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wants a divorce. It’s just not anything that she is rushing.”

Gisela Schober/Getty

Weinstein and Chapman married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”