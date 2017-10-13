Georgina Chapman Is Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Harvey Weinstein‘s estranged wife Georgina Chapman is on the hunt for a divorce lawyer—however, as of Thursday, she hasn’t chosen who to represent her in the split, sources say.

While Page Six reported that the Marchesa designer met with New York-based powerhouse divorce lawyer Judith Poller, a rep for Poller’s firm would not confirm the claim.

However, Poller, who has represented numerous A-list names (including Scarlett Johansson in her divorce from Romain Dauriac and Drew Barrymore in her split from Will Kopelman), could be a likely contender. She has a reputation for keeping details of high-profile cases out of the press.

“Judith is known for her discretion and handling divorces very privately,” says a source. “Considering the media circus surrounding the Weinstein story and the fact that Georgina has two young kids, that’s likely something she would want to look for.”

Chapman revealed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that she is leaving Weinstein, amid allegations of decades of sexual misconduct levied against the movie mogul.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a statement.

In a statement following Chapman’s announcement, Weinstein said he supported her decision to leave him. “I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for,” Weinstein said.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again.”

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

Earlier this week, eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against Weinstein in a New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Weinstein has since been fired from his studio, The Weinstein Company.

Following the NYT report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.”

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a spokesperson for the movie mogul has said.

On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that Weinstein checked into a luxury resort in Arizona after jetting out of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The source said the movie mogul was staying at the five-star hotel because “he doesn’t want to go a place where he can’t use his cell phone.”

“His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” said another source close to the situation.