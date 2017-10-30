George Takei Says Kevin Spacey's Choice to Come Out Amid Controversy 'Is a Deflection'

George Takei has spoken out against Kevin Spacey.

The openly gay Star Trek actor, 80, released a statement to PEOPLE, slamming Spacey for the actor’s alleged sexual misconduct and his choice to come out on the heels of the ensuing controversy.

On Sunday, Rent actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances in the mid-’80s when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Shortly after Rapp’s allegations were made public, Spacey apologized and came out as gay.

“When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong,” Takei said. “For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way.”

“Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it,” he continued.

Fellow Star Trek star Zachary Quinto, who’s also openly gay, echoed Takei’s remarks, calling the timing of Spacey’s statement “calculated manipulation.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay After Anthony Rapp Alleges the Actor Made Sexual Advances Toward Him at 14

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp, now 46, alleged Spacey invited him to his Manhattan apartment for a party in 1986. Rapp says he was the only teen at the party and spent most of the evening in a bedroom watching television. He claims he was unaware the party had ended and he was alone in the apartment with Spacey until the older actor appeared in the bedroom doorway.

“My memory was that I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,’ ” Rapp, who is openly gay, told Buzzfeed. Spacey, he recalled, “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk … He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”