12 Reasons Amal Is George Clooney's Soulmate (in His Own Words)
The actor can’t stop gushing about his wife – and how she’s changed everything, including his views on marriage
Updated
More
1 of 12
SHE IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PERSON IN HIS LIFE
In a clip from the actor's upcoming appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the actor explains how the purpose of his life shifted after meeting his now-wife. "I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for," he said. "I met someone, who, her life meant more to me than my life. I had never had that experience before."
2 of 12
SHE'S HANDLING MOTHERHOOD FLAWLESSLY
During his first interview since welcoming twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal, the actor gave credit to the human rights lawyer for knocking it out of the park when it comes to parenting. "Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," George told the Associated Press before praising Amal. "She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."
3 of 12
SHE IS UNLIKE ANYONE HE'S EVER MET
"I've never been happier in a relationship by any stretch of the imagination," he told Esquire of marrying the international human rights lawyer. "At 52 I found the love of my life and I'm really happy."
4 of 12
SHE'S TRANSFORMED HIS WHOLE WORLDVIEW
"All I know is that it sort of changed everything in terms of what I thought my future – my future personal future – was going to be," George told PEOPLE of marriage at the premiere of his film Tomorrowland. "I've always been an optimist about the world. I wasn't always completely optimistic about how it was going to work out personally for me. But now I am."
5 of 12
SHE'S CHANGED HIM FOR THE BETTER
"I'm a much happier person and we have a very happy life," the actor said in an interview when asked about married life with Amal. "We enjoy many of the same things and I very much enjoy the projects that she takes on because they have real consequence."
6 of 12
SHE'S SMART… AND FUNNY … AND CARING
"She's an amazing human being," George gushed to Entertainment Tonight about his wife, who frequently visits him on the N.Y.C. set of Money Monster. "And she's caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I've ever met. And she's got a great sense of humor." So … we think he's into her?
7 of 12
SHE'S FIERCELY INDEPENDENT
After the couple watched both the Final Four and golf Masters tournament over the course of two weeks, Amal made her opinion on the activity very clear. "[S]he goes, 'So, every weekend we're going to be watching a sporting event?' I'm like, 'Actually, that's how it works,'" George joked to Extra. "It kills her."
8 of 12
SHE'S THE MOST FASHIONABLE PERSON HE'S EVER MET
"She just picks up clothes and I'm like, 'That's unbelievable,'" George said his wife's style, which continues to turn heads on the red carpet and college campuses.
9 of 12
SHE LOVES HER FAMILY – AND SO DOES HE
George invited Amal's niece, Mia Hamiyah, to the premiere of his sci-fi flick, Tomorrowland, in Disneyland. "He adores her family," a source told PEOPLE. And they started one of their own before Ella and Alexander: the couple cherishes their two cocker spaniels, Einstein and Louie.
10 of 12
HE CARES ABOUT HER 'MORE THAN I'VE CARED ABOUT ANYTHING'
It was in an interview with Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning where George uttered his cutest quip about his wife of one year: "[I have] someone who I can talk to about anything, and someone who I care more about than I've cared about anything. It's nice." All together now: Aww!
11 of 12
IT WAS LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT
She's beautiful and brilliant, so is it any wonder that George decided early on that he wanted to marry the human rights lawyer? "I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal," he told Charlie Rose in May. She, however, took a little more time deciding: "We had never talked about it so there wasn't like a 'Hey, maybe we should get married.' Literally, I dropped it on her … and she just kept saying, 'Oh my God,' and 'Wow!' " he said. "We just sat there and finally I said, 'Listen, I'm 52 and I've been on my knee now for about 28 minutes, so I gotta get an answer out of this or I'm going to throw a hip out. I might not be able to stand back up!' "
12 of 12
HE'S HER ARM CANDY – AND HE'S TOTALLY OKAY WITH IT
As the husband of world-renowned human rights lawyer Amal, George fully admits that the role he's playing most often these days is her arm candy. "Shiny and pretty – that's mostly what I do now," he joked to Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show.
See Also
More
More
I Do! Watch John Cena Adorably Officiate a Couple's Wedding Live on Today Show
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Photo of Her Camera-Shy Teen Son Ryder: 'Always My Baby'
Fergie Defends Quentin Tarantino Over Biting Incident: 'We Were Having a Little Bit of Fun'
Richard Pryor’s Daughter Slams His Widow as a 'Bottom Feeder' for Marlon Brando Sex Claims
Oprah Reveals Reese Witherspoon Showed Signs of PTSD After Harvey Weinstein Scandal Broke