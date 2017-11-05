George Clooney On Stepping Back from Acting: ‘I’m Not the Guy That Gets the Girl Anymore’

George Clooney hasn’t acted in a film since 2016, and in a interview with The Sunday Times, the 56-year-old actor admitted that it isn’t a priority for him anymore — because he doesn’t need the money.

“Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl anymore,” he said, before adding that at least he “shouldn’t be the guy that gets the girl.”

The father of two continued, “But, look, if somebody’s got Paul Newman in The Verdict, I’d jump. But there aren’t that many like that. Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f— dollars. I don’t need money.”

In June, Clooney confirmed that he and his two business partners — Rande Gerber and real estate mogul Mike Meldeman — sold their Tequila company, Casamigos, for $1 billion.

“I have money,” Clooney continued, “So I can fight to make movies I want to make. If you look at what I’ve been in over the past 15 years, for the most part they weren’t going to get made if I didn’t do them. Nobody was going to make Good Night, and Good Luck, Michael Clayton or Up in the Air, and I fought to get those out there.”

Although Clooney did add that if he needed to find money to help get a film made that he was passionate about, he’d do whatever he needed to, bringing up the fact that “I used to do coffee commercials.”

The Suburbicon director also addressed his political aspirations — or rather, his lack of them.

“So many people since Trump was elected have really been pushing on me to get more involved in actual politics, specifically at the highest office,” he said, before admitting that, “I don’t have political aspirations.”

“I have always been involved in politics. My father ran for Congress. It’s been in our family for ever. But, mostly, I can help in ways I actually know very well, like messaging [voters],” said Clooney, adding that what the Democratic party needs is a candidate “who lights up a room.”

Continued Clooney, “Trump, for all his terrible instincts, is very charismatic. A TV star. People didn’t vote for him because he accomplished anything. They knew him. And they were, like, he’s exciting/ Democrats in general are very passive. In debates, the Republican will go, ‘That guy’s bad, and that guy’s good.’ And the Democrat will say, ‘Well, I understand what you’re saying, because your parents were alcoholics …’ And the reality is that you need people who go, ‘That’s good. That’s bad.’ ”