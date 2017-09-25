George Clooney Says Hillary Clinton Is 'Incredibly Qualified’ to Be President But Never Elevated ‘Her Game’ During Election

George Clooney thinks Hillary Clinton should’ve stepped up her game more during the 2016 presidential election but also believes she was hindered by the fact that she’s a woman.

The actor and director spoke to The Daily Beast about his new movie Suburbicon, and was asked how he thinks history will remember the 2016 Democratic nominee.

“Hillary, for years and years and years, has been the presumptive nominee, and quite honestly, she was incredibly qualified for the job,” Clooney said. “But being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you’re the right person to be president….She was more qualified than even her husband was when he was elected president, but she’s not as good at communicating things.”

Clooney went on to say that he wishes Clinton would’ve been better at “articulating the things that she wanted to do” and delivering her ideas in rousing speeches, but concedes that she was ultimately at a disadvantage because of her gender.

“When she got up and gave a speech, it didn’t soar. It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game. I never saw it,” Clooney explained. “I also think, though, that if it was a guy it wouldn’t have been so polarizing. I think the fact that she’s a woman made it a much harder uphill battle.”

Clooney supported Clinton during her campaign and even hosted a fundraiser for her at his home with wife Amal Clooney in April 2016.

Suburbicon opens Oct. 27.