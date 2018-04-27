George Clooney Roasts Longtime Pal and Business Partner Rande Gerber on His 56th Birthday

Rande Gerber is another year older, but his best friend George Clooney could not care less.

In a video shot at their Casamigos offices in L.A. (shared exclusively with PEOPLE), the 56-year-old actor roasts his longtime pal and business partner on his big day.

“Well, uh, happy birthday. I’m really happy it’s your birthday,” deadpans Clooney in the clip as Gerber — who turned 56 on Friday — chuckles. “Couldn’t give a s—, really. Really couldn’t give a s—. Happy birthday.”

Gerber and Clooney are expected to attend the Met Gala with their wives — Cindy Crawford and Amal Clooney, respectively — on May 7 one day after the actor celebrates his own birthday.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Last year, Gerber and Crawford jetted to London to surprise Clooney during his birthday weekend. “Amal set it all up and made it a joint birthday celebration since Rande’s birthday was just a couple of weeks ago,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The Clooneys have recently been spending quality time together in New York City, where the international human rights attorney is currently teaching at Columbia University.

The couple also headed to Washington D.C. last month to support gun violence prevention at the March For Our Lives event and donated $500,000 in the name of their 10-month-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Last June, Gerber told Good Morning America he and Clooney were “kind of shocked” when they were offered a whopping $1 billion to sell Casamigos, the tequila company they started in 2013 with Mike Meldman.

“I think the most important thing for us though is, we really love what we do, and we love what we made and we want to keep drinking it and keep the team together,” Gerber told the show.