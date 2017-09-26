George Clooney Writes a Poem to Support NFL National Anthem Protests: 'When I Pray, I Kneel'

George Clooney is lending his voice — and pen — in support of recent protests.

The actor, director and activist wrote a poem for the Daily Beast in response to the controversy surrounding NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem before kickoff.

“I pray for my country. I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us. I pray that our nation’s leaders want to do the same,” Clooney wrote, referencing President Donald Trump’s divisive speech in which he referred to any player who kneeled a “son of a b—–” and called for owners to fire them.

His remarks led to an NFL-wide showing of support for players, with almost every team protesting in some way throughout the weekend. The entire Pittsburg Steeler, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks teams chose to stay in the locker room while the anthem was playing.

The protests came to a head Monday night when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took to the field with the whole team and they briefly kneeled in solidarity shortly before the anthem.

Read Clooney’s full poem below:

I pray for my country.

I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us.

I pray that our nation’s leaders want to do the same.

I pray that young children like Tamir Rice can feel safe in their own neighborhood.

I pray for all of our children.

I pray for our police and our first responders.

I pray for our men and women of the armed services.

I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country.

I pray for a more perfect union.

And when I pray, I kneel.