George Clooney Describes the First Time He Met Amal — Without Even Leaving His House!

It may be hard to meet people when you’re single, but for George Clooney, he was able to meet future wife Amal Clooney without leaving the comfort of his home.

The 56-year-old actor — who is father to 7-month old twins Ella and Alexander — opened up about how he met his wife during an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres on Netflix Feb. 9.

“I didn’t leave the house,” George said in a clip from the episode, which dropped Wednesday.

So how did it happen? Turns out George was at his house near Lake Como in July 2013 when Amal, 39, was passing through the Italian destination on her way to Cannes with a mutual friend.

“A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?’ ” George recalled. “And I was like, ‘Of course!’ ”

George and Amal Clooney Domenico Stinellis/AP

George didn’t know any other information about Amal, but his agent did and made sure the Up in the Air star wasn’t going to waste this opportunity. “I got a call from my agent who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry,'” George said. “It really worked out that way.”

Though there was an attraction, romance wasn’t immediate.

“The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting so my parents were there. And we just talked, we stayed up all night talking,” George explained. “And I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So we started writing. I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me — I just thought we were buddies.”

The two would end up talking for weeks afterwards before they would see one another again, George previously said in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “She sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other’s lives,” he told the outlet. “And over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends.”

The rest, as they say, is history. In October 2013, George invited Amal to visit him in London where he was supervising the recording of the score for his 2014 directorial outing Monuments Men at Abbey Road Studios. The historic location proved to be a great location for the couple’s first official date.

“That was a good first date,” George remembered.

Not only would the evening give George time to get to know Amal better, it would also give him a chance to see how Amal would manage the onslaught of press attention in the future. “We went for dinner,” George told THR. “[Amal] said, ‘Let’s go to this place.’ It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic. And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ.”

“Pretty quickly, things escalated once I was in London,” George added.

Amal and George Clooney Rachel Murray/Getty

When it came to proposing, George had a big night planned — making Amal dinner during a romantic evening at home on April 28, 2014.

“I’m the cook in the family,” George said, smiling. “Believe me, Amal makes reservations. I did pasta of some form, not that impressive.”

Over champagne after dinner, George asked Amal to get a lighter from the drawer to light a candle. When she reached for it, she pulled out a ring instead.

“I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you’re supposed to do,” George said. “I had a playlist with my Rosemary songs on it [his late aunt was the singer Rosemary Clooney], and I was waiting for this song, ‘Why Shouldn’t I?’ ‘Why shouldn’t I take a chance when romance passes by? / Why shouldn’t I know of love?’ It’s a really good song about why can’t I be in love?”

“It played, and she’s like, ‘Holy s—!’ ” George continued. “And she just kept staring at the ring, going, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked.”

Amal eventually said yes — but only when “Goody, Goody” came on, “which isn’t very romantic — it’s kind of mean: ‘So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody, goody,’ ” he said.

George and Amal Clooney BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty

The two would tie the knot in September of that year, exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in Venice, Italy. Soon after getting married, the couple felt a strong desire to start a family together — a surprise, it turns out, even to them.

“It had never been part of my DNA,” George said. “We didn’t plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn’t want them. And then, after the wedding, we just felt we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

But learning that they were expecting twins came quite as a shock. George said Amal got pregnant without the help of any fertility drugs.

“[The doctor] goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ ” George recapped. “We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake.”

The Clooneys welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6. Born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, Alexander arrived first, at 12:54 p.m., followed by Ella at 12:56 p.m.

In that moment, George said his entire life changed.

“It was wild,” he said. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden you go: ‘Holy s—. I’m a parent!’ ”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman streams Friday, February 9 (12:01 a. m. PT) on Netflix.