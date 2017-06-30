Movies
No Retouching! See George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and More Celebs in Candid Photo Portraits
A collection of candid, untouched portraits of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and dozens of other stars taken by renowned photographer Andy Gotts.
By Mike Miller
George Clooney: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Candid, untouched portraits of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and dozens of other stars taken by renowned British photographer Andy Gotts are now part of ONGallery’s new pop-up exhibition, Unseen and Untouched London Exhibition.
The British photographer is known for never retouching his photographs after the camera shutter is released, producing an effect he believes gives a truthful reflection “of the person behind the celebrity mask." The Unseen exhibition is open until July 15 at The Showroom Presents at Fulham Broadway in London.
Tom Hiddleston: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Penelope Cruz: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Matt Damon: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Keira Knightley: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Julia Roberts: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Harrison Ford: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Brad Pitt: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Benedict Cumberbatch: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
Kate Winslet: ONGallery/Andy Gotts
