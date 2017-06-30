Movies

No Retouching! See George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and More Celebs in Candid Photo Portraits

A collection of candid, untouched portraits of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and dozens of other stars taken by renowned photographer Andy Gotts.

George Clooney: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Candid, untouched portraits of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and dozens of other stars taken by renowned British photographer Andy Gotts are now part of ONGallery’s new pop-up exhibition, Unseen and Untouched London Exhibition.

The British photographer is known for never retouching his photographs after the camera shutter is released, producing an effect he believes gives a truthful reflection “of the person behind the celebrity mask." The Unseen exhibition is open until July 15 at The Showroom Presents at Fulham Broadway in London.

Tom Hiddleston: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Penelope Cruz: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Matt Damon: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Keira Knightley: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Julia Roberts: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Harrison Ford: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Brad Pitt: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Benedict Cumberbatch: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

Kate Winslet: ONGallery/Andy Gotts

