George Clooney Is 'Furious' Over Harvey Weinstein Allegations, Says He Didn't Know Extent of the Rumors

WATCH: "We should've known this. This is violating women. This is assault." George Clooney talks Weinstein scandal with @nmoralesnbc pic.twitter.com/a3shNYJNwR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 24, 2017

George Clooney continues to speak out strongly against Harvey Weinstein amid the movie mogul’s ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

The Suburbicon director appeared on the Today show Tuesday morning where he once again condemned the producer for his decades of sexual misconduct allegations. Clooney admits he had heard things about Weinstein’s alleged behavior — mostly from the man himself.

“Most of the rumors that I knew were from Harvey himself. He would say, ‘I had an affair with this actress or that actress.’ I took all of that with a grain of salt.” Clooney, 56, said.

“Somebody knew,” added the actor and filmmaker. “There are people that brought young actresses to his hotel room. Whoever had that story and didn’t write it should be held responsible. We should’ve known this. This is violating women. This is assault. This is silencing women. I’m furious…the idea that he’s committed these kinds of atrocities — I wanna know who knew.”

Clooney previously slammed Weinstein in a lengthy interview with The Daily Beast in which he called the mogul’s alleged actions “indefensible” and denied knowing about it.

“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with. Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible,” Clooney said. “I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. … But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior — ever. I didn’t hear anything about that and I don’t know anyone that did. That’s a whole other level and there’s no way you can reconcile that. There’s nothing to say except that it’s indefensible.”

More than 40 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment after the New York Times first published reports of his alleged misbehavior on Oct. 5. The women speaking out on their negative personal encounters with Weinstein include Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette and Cara Delevingne.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lysette Anthony and Lucia Evans have all claimed they were forced to perform a sex act by Weinstein. In a subsequent report by The New Yorker, another unnamed woman alleged the producer had raped her. According to the New York Times, Weinstein has reached civil settlements with eight different women relating to inappropriate sexual behavior.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Suburbicon hits theaters Friday.