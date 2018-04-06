Date Night! George and Amal Clooney Step Out for Romantic Dinner in New York City

George Clooney and Amal Clooney know how to do romance right.

The couple stepped out for a dinner date in N.Y.C. on Thursday, where the 40-year-old international human rights attorney currently has a job teaching at Columbia University.

Amal looked stylish as ever wearing a floral fur coat and leather leggings attached to a pair of denim daisy dukes from designer Alexander Wang. George, 56, opted for a simpler ensemble, wearing a grey jacket over a black top with jeans.

George and Amal dined for two hours in SoHo at French restaurant Raoul’s and appeared to be in a great mood as they were spotted leaving.

Splash News Online

RELATED: George & Amal Clooney Show Support for Gun Violence Prevention at D.C. March For Our Lives Event

The actor and his humanitarian lawyer wife recently supported the March For Our Lives event, as they took to the streets of Washington D.C. to march for gun violence prevention last month.

Shortly after survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting announced they would be holding the march, the couple also made a $500,000 donation to the event in the name of their 8-month-old twins Ella and Alexander.

The day before the event, the actor wrote a letter to the Parkland students, letting them know their decision to stand up for gun safety made him feel “proud” of his country again.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Amal and George Clooney Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Amal and George Clooney

In a clip from George’s upcoming interview with David Letterman on the television host’s new Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 56-year-old opened up about how meeting his wife, completely changed his life.

“I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for,” he said. “I met someone, who, her life meant more to me than my life. I had never had that experience before.”