‘He’s Happier Than I’ve Ever Seen Him’: Inside George and Amal Clooney’s Romantic Paris Date Night

George and Amal Clooney continued their “romantic weekend” in Paris with an intimate candlelit dinner at the historic Restaurant Lapérouse on Saturday.

Lapérouse owner Grégory Lentz tells PEOPLE that the couple appeared to be “fully in love” during their night out.

“Amal is amazing,” says Lentz, who has known George, 55, since 2011. “They’re completely, fully in love. She is just lovely, just lovely.

“He’s happier than I’ve ever seen him,” he continued after their Saturday night meal. “She’s really amazing.”

The restaurant, which traces its roots back to 1766, offers diners a choice of small staged dining areas, candlelit tables or private dining suites.

Lentz placed the Clooneys in one of the restaurant’s private dining salons, the Victor Hugo Room, where he offered George a bottle of Bollinger Grande Année Champagne, its 2009 James Bond 007 bottling. (Amal, 39, who is pregnant with the couple’s first children — twins! — didn’t drink alcohol.)

“We talked about the history of the restaurant,” says Lentz. “Amal was very interested, very knowledgable about French history and George was delighted to know there’s a secret passage in the restaurant.”

Their menu was classic French dining with some flourishes.

The couple started with snails, then George had langoustine while Amal had a green salad with no dressing. For the main course, they both had the house speciality, steak Lapérouse. Afterwards, the couple munched on a cheese course but skipped dessert.

The couple are in town for the 42nd César Awards, an annual event that recognizes accomplishments in French film, similar to the American Academy Awards. During their red carpet appearance on Friday, Amal’s baby bump was on full display, as the international human-rights lawyer rocked a form-fitting white gown complete with feather trim.

“It is a great honor for us to be here,” Amal told reporters on the red carpet, speaking in French. “It’s the first time we’re in Paris together so it’s a bit of a romantic weekend for us.”

George was honored with a career award at the ceremony, where he gave a sweet shout-out to his expectant spouse of two years in his acceptance speech.

“To my wife Amal, there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not proud to be your husband,” he said. “And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much.”

Earlier on Saturday, Amal displayed her chic maternity style in a mod white and black shift dress with a matching coat.