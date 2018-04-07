Romance Is in the Air! George and Amal Clooney Hit the Town for Second Date Night in a Row

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are making the most of their spring stay in New York City.

Just one day after the couple was spotted stepping out for a romantic dinner date, George, 56, and Amal, 40, enjoyed another night out together in New York City, where the international human rights attorney is currently teaching at Columbia University.

Amal looked chic and ready for spring in a bright yellow Lanvin coat, which she accessorized with a pair of beige thigh-high boots and a black clutch. George was also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a gray-blue suit with a dark sweater and a pair of dress shoes.

With Amal’s return to Columbia University as a visiting professor of law and senior fellow with the Human Rights Institute, the humanitarian lawyer and the actor have been spending more time on the East Coast recently.

Last month, the couple also headed to Washington D.C. to support gun violence prevention at the March For Our Lives event, to which they donated $500,000 in the name of their 10-month-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Opening up to about when the couple first met, George told David Letterman that their paths first crossed in July 2013, when Amal and a mutual friend stopped by the actor’s house in Lake Como.

“A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?’” George recalled in the Feb. 9 episode of Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “And I was like, ‘Of course!’”

While at the time George didn’t know that much about his future wife, his agent called to let the actor know she was the woman “who you’re going to marry.”

Added George, “It really worked out that way.”