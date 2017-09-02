All eyes may be on director George Clooney‘s new film Suburbicon at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, but on Friday it was his wife Amal Clooney who was the one to watch.

The 39-year-old human rights lawyer stepped out with Georgefor a dinner date at Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, Italy — turning heads before being whisked away by a water taxi in a stunning strapless blue Missoni gown.

Hugging Amal’s fabulous figure was a sparkly dress — from the designer’s Resort 2018 collection — which included a sweetheart neckline, sheer corset bodice, and a fringe detailed skirt. Amal accessorized the $3,995 frock with dangling earrings, copper-colored shoes and a bold red lip.

George, 56, didn’t look too bad himself, in a charcoal suit and blue button-down shirt.

The duo, who arrived in Venice on Thursday, when they dined with pal Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barros. Damon, 46, is starring in Suburbicon,which tackles racism in a suburban community in 1959.

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is in town with Amal and shared a photo of Mrs. Clooney’s look from Friday on Instagram.

Venice is a sentimental place for the Clooneys, having been the place where they tied the knot in 2014. Tilbury was there then too, doing Amal’s makeup for her big day.

Saturday’s premiere will mark the first public event for the new parents since they welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in early June in London. The family of four spent much of the summer at their villa on Lake Como, which is a four-hour drive west from Venice.

“Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit,” George told the Associated Press of life as a dad. “I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”