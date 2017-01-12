George and Amal Clooney Bundle Up for a Romantic Stroll Near Their English Mansion

George and Amal Clooney took advantage of a rare warm (and rainless) afternoon near their mansion in Sonning, England, for a romantic stroll along the riverbank.

The couple were all smiles as they walked arm-in-arm along the river for about an hour on Tuesday. The human-rights lawyer, 38, opted for a cream sweater with a green jacket, paired with gray cigarette trousers tucked into her knee-high brown boots. Her Oscar-winning husband, 55, wore a tweed hat with a gray scarf tucked into a double-breasted black coat and loose-cut jeans.

The couple have been in the process of renovating the historic mansion they bought shortly after their September 2014 wedding.

“[We’re] really excited – I love it,” George told Good Morning Britain about the home in 2015. “We’re going to have a great time. There’s a great old pub and there’s a great restaurant, The French Horn, there, and it’s a really beautiful, fun place to be. I’m really excited.”

On Monday, the couple appeared together at a special reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice. The event was in support of the Netflix documentary White Helmets about the work done by heroic Syrians to help those hit by bombings in the country.

Asked about bringing his star power to causes, Clooney told PEOPLE, “The only reason that people who are well known should be involved in these kinds of things is when no one knows about them.”

He explained, “I remember getting involved in Darfur in 2005-ish, and part of the reason was that it wasn’t being talked about. I can’t change policy, but I can make things louder. I can help them make it louder — they’re the filmmakers, the brave ones, and the White Helmets are the heroes. So if I can help them out at all and people can know about it, in any way possible, then that’s a good use of celebrity, I think.”