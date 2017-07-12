Beaming Parents George and Amal Clooney Step Out for Dinner in Italy

George and Amal Clooney showed no signs of newborn fatigue as they stepped out for dinner near Lake Como in Italy.

The Clooneys, whose twins Ella and Alexander were born in June, looked tanned and rested just as they were spotted leaving il Gatto Nero, one of their favorite haunts in Northern Italy. They dined with the actor’s friend, Ben Weiss.

“Everyone was so excited to see him and Amal for dinner,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “They got many hugs and a lot of love. Amal looked gorgeous and didn’t look the slightest bit tired. She kept smiling and looked so happy.”

“You could tell they were happy about the date night,” the onlooker added. “In the past, they always dined for hours. This time, it was obvious they didn’t want to be out too late.”

The famous duo was seen at the same restaurant around the same time last year, just months before they announced Amal’s pregnancy. They dined with a large group at the time, including George‘s parents, Amal‘s sister Tala Alamuddin and actress Ellen Barkin.

George and Amal have often vacationed in Lake Como, where the family has a home.

The actor, 56, and human rights attorney, 39, landed in Milan, Italy, last Monday with their newborn twins in tow. The family were seen arriving via private plane, with George disembarking with a baby carrier. The occasion marked the first time the couple had been seen in public with their newborns.

The twins were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London on June 6. Alexander arrived first, at 12:54 p.m., followed by Ella at 12:56 p.m., according to birth certificates obtained by PEOPLE.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the new parents of two said in a statement.

Following the birth of the twins, Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, told PEOPLE the new parents were naturals.

“Oh my God, they were so beautiful, so happy, so contented,” she said. “You just look at them and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives.”