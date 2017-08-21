George and Amal Clooney Step Out in Italy for Romantic Date Night 2 Months After Welcoming Twins

It’s like the honeymoon stage all over again!

George and Amal Clooney beamed on Sunday as they stepped out for a romantic date in Cernobbio, Italy, with the new parents sporting wide smiles and holding hands.

Amal, 39, stunned in a shimmering green dress that stretched down to her feet. She let her dark locks tumble over her shoulders. Meanwhile, 56-year-old George opted for a pair of jeans and a black, button-down shirt. They headed to Harry’s Bar where they spent time with friends.

The couple, who have a villa near Lake Como, have been spotted out on dates in the area several times since welcoming their twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney, on June 6.

But they’ve spent most of their summer nesting with their little ones.

“George and Amal are very hands-on,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “The babies keep them very busy, but they both seem to love being parents.”

“The weather has been fantastic — sunny and warm every day,” the source added. “George and Amal are enjoying the summer with their babies. Both seem very happy.”

Still, the Clooneys have managed to sneak out for a few low-key date nights.

“On the rare occasion they leave to have dinner, they don’t stay out late,” another insider said. “It’s like they enjoy having a night out with friends, but the babies are still the main priority.”