Geoffrey Rush Denies 'Inappropriate Behavior' During Sydney Theatre Company Play

Geoffrey Rush is denying accusations of “inappropriate behavior” during his time with the Sydney Theatre Company (STC).

“The moment I became aware of rumors of a complaint I immediately phoned and spoke to senior management at the Sydney Theatre Company asking for clarification about the details of the statement,” the Academy Award said in a statement.

“They refused to illuminate me with the details. I also asked why this information was being withheld, and why, according to standard theatre practice the issue had not been raised with me during the production via stage management, the director, my fellow actors or anyone at management level. However, no response was forthcoming,” he added.

A Sydney Theatre Company spokeswoman reportedly said that they had “received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behavior” after his “engagement with the company had ended,” but did not elaborate on the nature of the complaint.

“The complainant has requested that their identity be withheld,” the STC spokeswoman reportedly said, adding, “STC respects that request and for privacy reasons, will not be making any further comments.”

PEOPLE has reached out for further comment from both the STC and Rush’s representatives but has yet to receive a response.

Rush, 66, recently performed in a production of Shakespeare’s King Lear between November 2015 and January 2016 at the STC.

“It is a great disappointment to Mr Rush the STC has chosen to smear his name and unjustifiably damage his reputation in this way,” a representative for Rush said in a statement.

The Australian actor is known for his recurring role as Captain Barbossa in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and is among a small group of acclaimed actors who have won an Academy Award, Primetime Emmy Award and a Tony Award.