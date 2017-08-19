Geena Davis Really Wants in on Wonder Woman 2: 'If You Need Anybody Amazonian, There's Always Me'

Geena Davis has her sights set on the Wonder Woman sequel. The Oscar winner, known for such iconic roles in A League of Their Own and Thelma & Louise, said she approached director Patty Jenkins and told her she’s both interested and available in Wonder Woman 2.

“Certainly Wonder Woman needed to be made, and I’m so beyond thrilled with how it came out,” Davis told Variety in a recent interview. “I met Patty Jenkins and I told her, ‘I’m sure you’re going to make a sequel and if you need anybody Amazonian, there’s always me. I’m available.’ I loved it, and I want to do more of those films. My dream goal would be to have a streaming show where I could be a bada–.”

Warner Bros. formally announced Wonder Woman 2 at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and Jenkins is currently in talks to return to the director’s seat. The first film had such legendary talent as Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen repping the Amazons of Themyscira, so why not Davis?

It’s important to note that actors are asked about potential superhero roles all the time, whether they’ll actually secure them or not. Remember how Stephen Lang campaigned to play Cable in Deadpool 2 before it ultimately went to Josh Brolin? Still, with Nicole Kidman in Aquaman, Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok, and Michelle Pfeiffer now in Ant-Man and The Wasp, Davis would fit right in alongside her fellow starlets of the silver screen.

Jenkins previously told EW of Wonder Woman 2, “The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right. She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.” The filmmaker added, “I realized that Wonder Woman 2 is its own great movie. I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2. It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled for release on Dec. 13, 2019.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com