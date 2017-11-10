Gary Oldman is a newlywed!

The British actor, 59, tied the knot with art curator Gisele Schmidt in late August at the Beverly Hills, California home of his manager Doug Urbanksi, according to the Associated Press. This is Oldman’s fifth marriage.

A rep for Oldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The couple was most recently pictured at the premiere of his latest film, Darkest Hour, at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Oldman and fourth wife, Alexandra Edenborough, officially terminated their marriage in 2015.

The Oscar-nominated star married English actress Lesley Manville in 1987, but they split in 1989 not long after the birth of their son, Alfie. He married Uma Thurman in 1990, but they, too, split two years later.

Following a longtime relationship with Italian actress and model Isabella Rossellini which ended in 1997, Oldman married Donya Fiorentino from 1997 to 2001. The couple had two sons – Gulliver and Charlie – of whom Oldman was later granted sole custody.

Darkest Hour hits theaters on Nov. 22.