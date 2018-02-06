Game of Thrones Creators Developing New Star Wars Films

Winter is coming to a galaxy, far far away …

Lucasfilm has just announced that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who brought the epic world of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones to television, will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films.

These new movies will not be tied to either the ongoing Skywalker saga of the “Episodes” movies, nor will they be connected to the trilogy being developed by The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

Benioff’s other film credits include the screenplay for Spike Lee’s 25th Hour, which was based on Benioff’s own novel, and scripts for Troy, The Kite Runner, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Weiss’s credits are almost exclusively GoT, but he also collaborated with Benioff on several adaptations that weren’t made and wrote his own novel, 2003’s Lucky Wander Boy.

Lately, the two have been teaming up on an alternate history series about an America in which the South won the Civil War, but Confederate has come under heavy criticism from those concerned about how it might depict present-day slavery. HBO did not respond to a request for how this new endeavor may influence their work on that planned series.

No release dates have been set for the new Star Wars films. The final season of Game of Thrones is set to air in 2019, so Benioff and Weiss will be cleared to move from one George’s world to another.