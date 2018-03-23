'Thank You for Changing My Life': Gal Gadot Wishes 'Amazing' Wonder Woman a Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Wonder Woman!

On Thursday, Gal Gadot shared a sweet dedication to the superhero she portrayed on the big screen. “Wonder Woman, my amazing amazon, happy birthday! You are as beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, swifter than Hermes, and stronger than Hercules – all the Gods are with you, and you are with us all to help make the world a better place,” the actress, 32, wrote along with a snippet of the original comic book.

“Thank you for changing my life, and for inspiring people worldwide to find their own superpower,” Gadot, who reprised the character in Justice League, concluded her shout-out.

Fans were first introduced to Wonder Woman in 1941 in the story of the immortal Amazon princess Diana, who accompanies the lost U.S. Army pilot Steve Trevor back to the U.S. and ends up staying there, in disguise, to fight for American ideals that including equal rights for woman.

Then in June 2017, Gadot, who is a mother of two girls, Alma, 6, and Maya, 1, wielded the Lasso of Truth on-screen in the Patty Jenkins-directed film, which catapulted her to superstardom.

Before landing the iconic role, Gadot nearly quit acting and considered going back to law school to support her family rather than deal with more rejection in Hollywood.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman DC Entertainment

“I was as close as it gets,” the Fast and the Furious alum told Today‘s Willie Geist in November 2017. “I never thought about becoming an actress and the opportunity kind of came my way. I started to become more curious about it, and then I fell in love with the profession — but it wasn’t like I was growing up dreaming of becoming an actress.”

“Then everything changed again,” Gadot said of being cast as Wonder Woman.

Earlier this month, director Jenkins confirmed that Kristen Wiig will star opposite Gadot in the highly-anticipated sequel, Wonder Woman 2, which hits theaters Nov. 1, 2019.