Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot made major style waves this week after trading in her high heels for flats during the film’s New York City and Los Angeles press tour. But though she told reporters comfort was the main motivation behind her style decision, it looks like there’s another reason the 32-year-old actress ditched the heels.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that aired Friday, Gadot confessed that she’s managing the pain of an injury.

“I threw my back out once again. It’s the worst timing ever,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest — asking to do the interview standing instead of sitting.

“I tried to save the world once again and it’s heavy duty,” she joked.

Ever the host, Ripa was quick to see if her guest needed a muscle relaxers or a massage — to which Gadot said, “a massage would be wonderful!”

Sadly there was no time for relaxing for the mother of two — who gave birth to her second daughter, Maya, in March. (She and husband husband Yaron Versano also share a 6-year-old daughter, Alma). But Gadot did take time to talk about her journey to Hollywood and all things Wonder Woman, including the movie’s rigorous training schedule.

“I was training for 6 months prior to the shoot,” she said. “And 6 hours a day. I did 2 hours gym work, 2 hours fight choreography, and 2 hours horseback riding. Which is super hard. When people used to tell me, ‘Yeah I do sports I ride horses,’ I was like, ‘That’s not sport. The horse does everything.’ No! No! You’d be surprised — it’s sooo painful.”

Of course, as a former officer in the Israeli army, Gadot was prepared — saying that training for the army was “a lot more intense” than the prep work for the Patty Jenkins-directed flick.

So how did Gadot go from the army to the big screen?

“I never planned on being an actress. It kind of happened to me and I fell in love with the profession,” she told the hosts. “I was Miss Israel, and that’s how I started to do modeling. And this casting director flew to Israel and she was looking for the Bond girl. She saw my card on the girl, wanted me to audition for it, I did. Didn’t get the part, got a different part for Fast and Furious and the rest is… here we are!”

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest is Already a Fixture in Kelly Ripa’s House

Since then she’s been taking time to adjust to life in America — which hasn’t necessarily been easy as it presented a culture shock at first.

“Israelis, we have a lot of hootspa. We say how we feel for good and for bad. Los Angeles is a bit different. It took me time to understand and read people. At the end of the day, people are wonderful here and I love Los Angeles. It’s just great. I never dreamt I’d be sitting here.”

I guess throwing my back out wasn't such a bad idea after all😜 This is how I always want to travel!! Ok guys, I'm ready for this press tour. Are you?!(; A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on May 22, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

As for Wonder Woman, Gadot assure fans they’ll be satisfied with the superhero’s first standalone film.

“For me it’s mind-blowing that this character has been around for 76 years and only now we get the opportunity to tell her origin story,” Gadot said. “There’s so many beautiful things about her. She’s all about truth, and justice, and love, and compassion, and acceptance. And I think that now more than ever, these values are so relative. And we made sure to capture those messages in a very sweet way in the movie.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings). Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2.