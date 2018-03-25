Gal Gadot Pokes Fun at Ryan Reynolds For Copying Her Wonder Woman Pose: 'Dude Stole My Look!'

It’s Deadpool vs. Wonder Woman… in a pose-off!

After seeing the new trailer for Deadpool 2, Gal Gadot seemed to recognize something familiar when the superhero played by Ryan Reynolds crosses his arms while announcing that his newly assembled team will be dubbed “X-Force” — the 41-year-old actor’s pose closely resembles the iconic stance Gadot’s Woman Woman uses to unleash the powers of her bracelets.

“Dude stole my look!! 😉🙅‍♀️😈 ” Gadot, 32, captioned a screenshot of Deadpool’s pose on social media Saturday, making sure to tag Reynolds, who responded: “Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny.”

This isn’t the first time the two stars have gotten competitive over their movies. When the actor found out that the Wonder Woman box office tally surpassed Deadpool‘s, he congratulated the film — with a small jab thrown in.

“The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger,” he jokingly captioned a photo of Deadpool’s hands making a heart around the Wonder Woman logo back in July. “Congrats #WonderWoman #BossOfficeBoss.”

Deadpool and Wonder Woman 20th Century Fox; Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Gadot has confidently defended Diana Prince against other superhero characters as well, challenging Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to a battle and predicting that she would win.

“They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?” she said with a knowing smile in a short video posted on Twitter by Katie Couric back in June.

Hemsworth’s response? “I think she’d kick Thor’s a—.”

“I always knew you were a smart guy 🙂 But I think its worth a fight,” Gadot replied. “we should collide worlds.”

On Thursday, Gadot shared a dedication to the superhero she brought to life on the big screen.

“Wonder Woman, my amazing amazon, happy birthday! You are as beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, swifter than Hermes, and stronger than Hercules – all the Gods are with you, and you are with us all to help make the world a better place,” the actress wrote along with a snippet of the original comic book.

“Thank you for changing my life, and for inspiring people worldwide to find their own superpower,” Gadot, who reprised the character in Justice League, concluded her shout-out.