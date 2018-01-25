Gal Gadot Responds to Wonder Woman Oscars Snub: 'You Can’t Have It All'

Wonder Woman isn’t in it for the trophies.

Gal Gadot addressed the Oscars snub for her acclaimed debut as the super heroine on Wednesday, a day after the nominations were announced.

“I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that,” she told Entertainment Tonight at Revlon’s Live Boldly Event in New York City.

“I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!” she added.

Wonder Woman was touted as a possible Best Picture nominee before the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, with director Patty Jenkins also in the mix for a Best Director nod. In the end, the film didn’t receive any nominations despite strong reviews.

The 32-year-old actress, who is also the new face of Revlon, appeared at the event in a stunning black dress with a sheer skirt and a metallic plunging neckline.

“I just choose what I love, and I have great people working with me and we just enjoy it,” she told ET about her look for the evening.

The mother of two — Alma, 6, and Maya, 10 months — was also asked about the possibility of having another baby with husband Yaron Versano. “Mom will be very happy with your question,” she joked, adding, “I just had a baby! I’m still jet-lagged from the previous baby!”