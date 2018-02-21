Gal Gadot and Mark Hamill Among Those Announced in Second Round of Oscars Presenters

Wonder Woman and Luke Skywalker are among the second round of presenters for the 2018 Academy Awards.

The new crop of celebrity announcers includes Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Lin- Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya.

“Together, these artists represent some of the most beloved movies of our generation,” said Oscar producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. “It’s an honor to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

The first round of presenters was announced last week and included past winners like Mahershala Ali, who took home last year’s Best Supporting Actor award for Moonlight, and frontrunners for awards this year like Margot Robbie, who’s nominated for Best Actress for I,Tonya.

The rest of the group includes Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Oscar-winner Viola Davis, two-time Oscar nominee Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Lady Bird writer-director and Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, comedian Kumail Nanjiani, Oscar-winner Emma Stone and Daniela Vega.

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” said producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who made the announcement Friday. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”