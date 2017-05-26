Wonder Women! Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter Unite at L.A. Premiere of Wonder Woman

Having one Wonder Woman light up the screen is exciting, but having two join forces on the red carpet? That’s gold.

Gal Gadot turned heads as she appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Wonder Woman in a sparkling red Givenchy cutout dress from the Fall 2017 collection. The moment was elevated when she stopped to greet and hug the original Wonder Woman: Lynda Carter.

Carter, who originated the role in the 70s TV show, took to Instagram to commemorate the moment, writing, “Wonderful (see what I did there?) to be with the lovely @gal_gadot at the World Premiere of Wonder Woman!! #wonderwomanfilm.”

This is not the first time the two appeared together in public. In October, Gadot, 32, and Carter, 65, attended a ceremony naming the iconic character an honorary ambassador for the empowerment of girls and women at the United Nations in New York City.

Both gave moving speeches highlighting the importance of the superhero’s role in empowering women since her inception.

“I think that it’s such an amazing opportunity for us to share this character’s values and everything that she stands for and just try and inspire little girls and boys and share the message that she has,” Gadot told PEOPLE after the ceremony. “It’s the most amazing character. It means the world [to play her].”

As the original Wonder Woman, Carter shared Gadot’s gratefulness in portraying the character and said she believes the newcomer will be just as amazing when she steps into the red boots.

“I’m very excited — I feel like I just passed the baton to the anchor in the relay race in the Olympics,” Carter told PEOPLE about Gadot taking over the role. “I think she’s going to do amazing. She’s a great girl.”