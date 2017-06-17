Gal Gadot’s Husband Praises His Wonder Woman Wife with the Best T-Shirt

Gal Gadot is inspiring generations of women everywhere with her critically acclaimed hit action movie Wonder Woman, which has been dominating the box office since its release on June 2. And no one is prouder of her than her husband, Yaron Varsano.

The 38-year-old real-estate mogul posted a photo to his Instagram account on Thursday, praising his wife in a funny shot of the two that has become a viral sensation.

In it, Versano wears a T-shirt that says “Your Wife / My Wife” — with an image of the recognizable female drawing often found on bathrooms side by side with a drawing of Wonder Woman.

Gadot smiles from ear to ear in the shot, as she points up at her husband and the T-shirt. He hashtagged the adorable pic, “#mywife #therealwonderwoman.”

The couple, who have been together for over 10 years and married in September 2008, have two daughters — Alma, 5, and Maya, who was born in March.

And if fans need any more proof that Gadot is a wonder woman, the former Miss Israel posted a makeup free selfie to Instagram on Saturday — where she talked about being a tired mother of two.

“Sleepless night,” Gadot wrote — her skin looking flawless as ever. “Colic 3 month old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest.”

After the breakout success of Wonder Woman‘s first week, Gadot also took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

“I just wanted to take a moment and thank you,” Gadot said in the video. “Thank you for making this weekend the most amazing weekend and craziest weekend I’ve ever had in my life.”

“You made this movie what it is and your love and support for this character and for myself are not to be taken for granted,” the actress continued. “I mean, Wonder Woman, No. 1 movie in the whole world. This is all you. I’m sending you guys all the good energy and love back.”