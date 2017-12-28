Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Emma Watson and More Announced as Presenters at 2018 Golden Globes

The rowdiest awards show in Hollywood just got a glamorous boost of attendees.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the first round of presenters taking the stage at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and plenty of A-listers will be in the house!

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, will be presenting at the show, as will Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Emma Watson, Neil Patrick Harris, Carol Burnett and former host Amy Poehler. Newly married Alicia Vikander will also be making an appearance along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Clarkson, Kerry Washington and Lady Bird writer/director Greta Gerwig.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace stars Penélope Cruz, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin and Edgar Ramírez also made the list, as well as Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone. Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson round out the list.

Late Night host Seth Meyers is stepping in as host, taking over duties from fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jimmy Fallon. The comedian has already been featured in ads possibly referencing the sexual harassment scandals in the industry, saying, “Hollywood, we have a lot to talk about.”

Oprah Winfrey will also be honored as the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award winner this year.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 7.