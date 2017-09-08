Gal Gadot Could've Played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road

Instead of kicking ass with a sword and lasso in Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot could’ve kicked ass behind the wheel of a car in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Gadot stopped by The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast to talk about her path to Wonder Woman — which includes being crowned Miss Israel and enlisting in the Israeli Defense Forces before moving into modeling and acting. But she also revealed that before she landed the role of the sword-wielding Diana Prince in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, she was thinking about giving up on acting — especially after always being named the runner-up for roles in big movies.

One of those movies, Gadot says, was George Miller’s action epic Mad Max: Fury Road, where she was in the running for the part of Furiosa. The role ultimately went to Charlize Theron.

“I had so many almosts for big, great things, but I was never big enough of a name,” Gadot said. “It was always me and ‘the big name.’”

Ultimately, it worked out: Gadot was called in for a secret Warner Bros. audition, which led to her being cast as Wonder Woman. Also, she says, she holds no ill will toward Theron, especially because they’re both close friends with Patty Jenkins, who directed Gadot in Wonder Woman and Theron in Monster.

Now, if only we could get Theron and Gadot to partner up in a Furiosa/Wonder Woman crossover movie, where they team up to save the world and punch evildoers…

Gadot is set to return for the Wonder Woman sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 13, 2019.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com