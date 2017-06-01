Gal Gadot and Chris Pine: Female-Powered Wonder Woman ‘Flipped the Script’ on Superhero Movies

According to Wonder Woman‘s Chris Pine, the new action-packed superhero movie “flipped the script” both on- and off-screen when it came to stereotypical gender roles.

Besides Gal Gadot starring as the beloved Amazon warrior, the film features several prominent actresses such as Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen and was directed by female director Patty Jenkins.

“We were shooting on a beach in Italy with Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen, just beautiful women. All of the husbands would show up with the kids to support their wives. I thought it was this awesome flip of the script,” Pine tells PEOPLE. “All the husbands sitting behind the monitors and playing with the kids.”

Pine, 36, who plays Wonder Woman’s love interest, military pilot Steve Trevor, says Gadot’s husband, Yaron Versano was also often on set and “couldn’t be happier for his wife and was so super supportive.”

The Israeli actress and mom of two, 32, also noted the set’s “New Age kind of vibe.”

“The women were working and the men were walking around with strollers,” says Gadot. “It felt like a huge kibbutz.”

Wonder Woman hits theaters on Friday.

