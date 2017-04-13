Gal Gadot Says Beyoncé Helped Her Beat Her Nerves and Nab the Role of Wonder Woman

A pop superstar and a superhero, working together!

Actress Gal Gadot revealed in W Magazine’s May cover story that she used Beyoncé‘s music to help her get in the right mindset before her audition for the role of Wonder Woman.

Gadot – who will portray the warrior in an upcoming standalone film, Wonder Woman – said that she didn’t even know what part she was auditioning for when director Zack Snyder asked her to do a camera test for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“That was torture,” Gadot admitted of the experience. “They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us.”

Gadot called “waiting” her “enemy Number One,” and said, “I was losing my mind.”

So how did the 31-year-old mom of two beat her nerves? With Queen Bey.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

“Who runs the world? Girls!,” said Gadot, quoting Beyoncé’s “Run the World.” She added, “I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!”

Interestingly enough, Beyoncé has, too, taken inspiration from the comic book character. In her 2010 music video for “Telephone” with Lady Gaga, the singer wears a star-spangled ensemble and her brown hair is perfectly coifed, much like Lynda Carter’s original Wonder Woman.

Obviously, Gadot had big shoes to fill – and her initial casting was met with outcry. The reason, she told W was “‘Cause my boobs were too small.”

“Yeah — that was a big problem,” she said, laughing, before joking, “The Web really paid attention to the important side of Wonder Woman.”

Previously, Gadot has spoken out about portraying Wonder Woman as a strong, independent female hero for girls of all ages.

She shared at a March 2016 press conference, “It is so important for girls and boys to have a female, strong, superhero to look up to. The more the merrier and there is plenty of room for many more women to come and I am very happy to be a part of it.”