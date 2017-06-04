Chris Hemsworth is pretty sure that Thor is no match for Wonder Woman.

As the feminist superhero flick breaks box offices records during its opening weekend, star Gal Gadot has thrown down the gauntlet (hammer?) to the Thor star, challenging the fellow superhero to a battle while confidently predicting that she would win.

In a short video Katie Couric posted on Twitter Friday, Gadot, 32, shows off her superhero swagger.

“They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?” she said with a knowing smile.

It didn’t take Hemsworth long to confirm that’s exactly what he thinks.

“I think she’d kick Thor’s a**” he tweeted Saturday.

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

Later that evening, Gadot thanked him for his response — and hinted that she’d like to put their theory to the test.

“I always knew you were a smart guy 🙂 But I think it’s worth a fight. We should collide worlds😏.”

I always knew you were a smart guy 🙂 But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds😏 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Gal Gadot & Chris Pine on How Female-Powered Wonder Woman ‘Flipped the Script’ on Superhero Movies

It turns out Gadot isn’t the only one who thinks a Wonder Woman/Thor matchup is a good idea, because apparently the entire Twitterverse agrees.

Avengers vs Justice League!! pic.twitter.com/W9axIZE2hF — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) June 4, 2017

The Twitter exchange comes on opening weekend for the blockbuster, which is being hailed as “revelatory” and has already earned celebrity fans including Lupito Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain and Joss Whedon.