Gabrielle Union Tears Down Preconceptions Around Sexual Abuse Victims in Powerful Twitter Thread

Amid a week’s worth of harrowing sexual abuse allegations surrounding disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, actress Gabrielle Union offered some insights in a powerful Twitter thread.

Union began her string of tweets on Sunday by reiterating the notion that women should never be blamed for being assaulted or harassed — nor for staying silent. “Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at any time anywhere,” she began. “Ppl remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation.”

Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Ppl remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Folks are also very open and obvious about what kind of victim should be prioritized & believed. To think otherwise is to be willfully dim — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

In Hollywood meetings in homes, hotel lobbies/restaurants/suites, private isolated office space is the norm. NO ONE "ASKED FOR IT!!" — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Union then shifted her focus to arguments over how women should dress and appear in front of men, which intensified after Donna Karan initially suggested women might be “asking for it” and Mayim Bialik wrote a controversial op-ed in the New York Times that indicated being “average-looking” helped her avoid the predatory behavior of men in Hollywood like Weinstein. Addressing that view, Union recounted a painful experience in order to discredit it. “I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store,” she tweeted. “I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ ‘dress modestly’ s—.”

Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female "friend" what I had worn — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Look around, u can EASILY see whose pain is "real/valid" & must be addressed & whose pain is tolerable, unimportant & systematically ignored — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Finally, some time later, Union hit back at detractors on social media by retweeting a reaction from the Black Girl Nerds Twitter account: “These men in [Gabrielle Union’s] mentions right now trying to justify rape is absolutely disgusting.”

When ppl ask why I chose to write about my rape in my book or why I continue to speak about sexual violence…this right here. https://t.co/2BaO3gNj7D — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Last year, in a powerful piece for the Los Angeles Times, Union revealed that she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint more than two decades ago. The Being Mary Jane actress wrote the piece in response to the rape allegations against Nate Parker that had resurfaced. Union was a costar in the breakout film he directed and starred in, The Birth of a Nation.

