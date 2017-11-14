Frozen is Back! Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel Sing a Brand New Song in First Look at Olaf Short

Olaf is back to kick off the holiday season — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look!

The lovable Frozen snowman and his pals Elsa and Anna star in Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Disney Pixar’s latest short set to screen before Coco, the animation giant’s newest film opening Nov. 22.

Titled “Ring in the Season,” the clip features a brand new song to commemorate the fictional town of Arendelle’s first Christmas celebration in years. Kristen Bell’s Anna starts off the tune by revealing that the townspeople aren’t aware there’s a big party coming. And while Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Olaf (Josh Gad) start getting dressed to look their best, Anna puts the finishing touches on the decorations.

The first look ends with Arendelle’s royal sisters opening the doors to the castle and greeting the cheering crowd.

Olaf, Elsa and Anna will be hitting the big screen again in Frozen 2 — the sequel to the 2013 original, which raked in more than $1.2 billion worldwide. It’s set to open on Nov. 27, 2019.