Everything to Know About Frozen on Broadway — From New Songs to a Showstopping 'Let It Go'

Broadway is getting a little icier as Frozen rolls into town.

The musical adaptation of the blockbuster Disney movie opens March 22 in New York City with Caissie Levy and Patti Murin starring as Elsa and Anna — and there are a lot of fun surprises.

“These roles are on another level — there’s something about this story and film,” Levy tells PEOPLE. “This story has touched so many people. It is wild that we get to be the girls who do this on Broadway. Being the ones to tell it really isn’t lost on us. I think about it every day. I’m just so grateful.”

Read on for everything to expect when catching Frozen on Broadway.

There are a bunch of new songs

With a runtime of an hour and 42 minutes and plenty of story to tell, the Frozen movie only featured nine songs. Thankfully, the Broadway version more than doubles that number with an exciting 22 songs! That means audiences will get to hear 14 new songs since the musical has opted not to feature “Frozen Heart.”

One of the new songs centers around Elsa’s mixed feelings during her coronation. Caissie Levy, the actress who plays Elsa, says she loves how it helps clue in the audience.

“It’s such a great moment that they chose to musicalize so that the audience understands why she’s so frightened at her coronation and what is at stake,” she says. “It’s not just about becoming a queen.”

But “Let It Go” still steals the show with a bit of Disney magic in a climatic moment

While we can’t go into detail with this one, rest assured that Elsa’s big moment during “Let It Go” will leave the audience wowed. Levy tells PEOPLE that magical moment is the best part of the show for her.

“The surge of adrenaline is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” she says. “I can’t imagine I will have anything else in my career that will ever match the crazy joy I get to experience in that split second. It’s this bizarre combination of joy and relief and excitement.”

Elsa wears pants!

Another cool part of the show? Elsa’s more practical clothing option during one action-packed part. The icy queen trades her gorgeous gowns for a flexible pair of pants that offers her much more mobility — and is still totally stylish.

The rock trolls are now mystical mountain people

While the rock trolls hilariously pointed out Kristoff’s flaws in the movie, the lovable helpers won’t be in the Broadway version. Instead, the trolls have been replaced by mountain people who help tell the story better. But they still get their shining moment with “Fixer Upper.”

And the stars are BFFs in real life!

As close as Elsa and Anna eventually are in the story, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin are in real life. The two veteran Broadway actresses developed a real bond from the second they met.

“It’s so grounding to be able to look at her across the stage, whether we’re in rehearsal or in performance, and know that someone out there knows me and gets me and has my back,” Levy says of Murin.

And Murin agrees with her friend and neighbor.

“The only way that I’ve really found to describe our relationship and our connection with each other is to say that there’s literally one person in this entire world who understands exactly what I’m going through right now, and it’s her,” Murin explains. “She’s taken care of me so many times. There’s no question asked — she will be there for me. Which is good because she lives across the street from me.”