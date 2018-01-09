From Get Out to Margot Robbie: Here Are the 2018 Oscar Frontrunners

Meryl Streep for Best Actress

It wouldn't be an Oscars race without Meryl Streep in the mix.

The actress, who holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations of all time with 20, will likely add another notch to her belt this year for her performance in The Post.

Streep plays famed Washington Post publisher Kay Graham, who ran the paper during its controversial release of the Pentagon Papers, a top secret study of the U.S.'s inolvement in Vietnam from 1945-1967.