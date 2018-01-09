From Get Out to Margot Robbie: Here Are the 2018 Oscar Frontrunners
We’ve assembled a list of the top contenders for this year’s Academy Awards in the Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress categories.
By Mike Miller
Posted on
More
1 of 19
2018 Oscar Frontrunners
We've assembled a list of the top contenders for this year's Academy Awards in the Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress races.
2 of 19
Dunkirk for Best Picture
Christopher Nolan's WWII epic raked in more than $500 million this summer amidst a bevy of positive reviews and strong supporting performances by Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy.
The film, which tells the incredible true story of the British army's improbable escape from the French coast, where they were surrounded by Nazi troops, also marked former One Direction singer Harry Style's big screen debut.
3 of 19
Meryl Streep for Best Actress
It wouldn't be an Oscars race without Meryl Streep in the mix.
The actress, who holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations of all time with 20, will likely add another notch to her belt this year for her performance in The Post.
Streep plays famed Washington Post publisher Kay Graham, who ran the paper during its controversial release of the Pentagon Papers, a top secret study of the U.S.'s inolvement in Vietnam from 1945-1967.
4 of 19
Gary Oldman for Best Actor
Oldman's performance as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour earned rave reviews as well as early Oscar buzz for the actor when it premiered this fall on the festival circuit.
He's already won Golden Globe for the role, and is expected to recieve his second Academy Award nomination when the announcement is made in January.
5 of 19
Call Me By Your Name for Best Picture
After Moonlight's surprise Best Picture victory last year, another LBGTQ love story seems to be a legitimate contender in 2018.
6 of 19
Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress
At just 23-years-old, Ronan has already been nominated for two Oscars, first for Atonement in 2007 and then for Brooklyn in 2015.
Her performance as a precocious young adult in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird has earned rave reviews that could translate into her third nomination. She recently won a Golden Globe for her work in the film.
7 of 19
Darkest Hour for Best Picture
Featuring a transformative performance from Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, Darkest Hour tells the incredible true story behind the British Prime Minister's political ascent during the early days of World War II. It recently earned a best picture nomination at the BAFTA awards.
8 of 19
Daniel Day-Lewis for Best Actor
Touted as one of the greatest living actors, Day-Lewis is looking for his fourth Oscar win in what he says will be his final role with Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread.
9 of 19
The Shape of Water for Best Picture
Buoyed by stellar performances from Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon and Sally Hawkins, this semi-aquatic love story is making major waves this awards season.
10 of 19
Frances McDormand for Best Actress
She won her only Oscar out of four nominations for 1996's Fargo, and now she's primed for another nod for this year's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The film tells the story of a grieving mother (McDormand) who puts pressure on local police to solve her daughter's murder.
11 of 19
Timotheé Chalamet for Best Actor
Chalamet, 22, earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance opposite Armie Hammer in the critically-acclaimed LBGTQ love story Call Me By Your Name, and is considered major competition for Gary Oldman in the best actor category.
12 of 19
Lady Bird for Best Picture
Featuring standout performances by Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf as mother and daughter, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird is the highest rated film ever on the critic-aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.
Now a winner of two Golden Globes, Gerwig's directorial debut is primed to take the Academy Awards by storm.
13 of 19
Sally Hawkins for Best Actress
She plays a mute janitor who falls in love with a fish-like humanoid held captive by the government, and makes the role not only believable, but sweet and empathetic.
Hawkins, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2014 for Blue Jasmine, could net her first win for Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water.
14 of 19
Daniel Kaluuya for Best Actor
Kaluuya was at the center of this year's breakout hit Get Out, and now he's being eyed for an Oscar for the role after earning a Golden Globe and SAG award nomination.
15 of 19
The Post for Best Picture
Its two lead actors have a combined 25 Oscar nominations between them, and its director adds another three to the pot.
Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg team up for The Post, which tells the incredible true story behind the Washington Post's decision to publish the Pentagon Papers.
16 of 19
Margot Robbie for Best Actress
Robbie's turn as disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in this screwball comedy has earned gold medals from audiences and critics alike.
17 of 19
Phantom Thread for Best Picture
The combination of writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis is always a draw for critics, and their latest -- and potentially final -- collaboration has garnered positive reviews and two Golden Globe nominations.
18 of 19
Tom Hanks
Hanks could take home his fourth career Oscar for his role as legendary newspaperman Ben Bradlee in The Post.
19 of 19
Get Out
This Twilight Zone-like horror film with a social message was a hit with critics and box offices alike this Spring.
The story of a young African American man who goes to meet his girlfriend's eccentric parents, Get Out has already earned two Golden Globe nominations and multiple other accolades.
See Also
More
More
Judi Dench and Meryl Streep Snubbed! The Biggest Surprises of the 2018 BAFTA Nominations
Tom Hanks Says He Was Very 'Nervous' to Deliver Martinis at the Golden Globes
Michelle Williams' New Boyfriend Andrew Youmans: Everything We Know About the Businessman
First Look! Charlize Theron Explores Motherhood and Reunites with Diablo Cody in Tully
Who Is Brad Falchuk? 5 Things to Know About Gwyneth Paltrow's Fiancé